Detroit man sentenced to 5 to 15 years after torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, taking her dog and sending her videos of the dog being tortured, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Julius Holley, 56, was sentenced after pleading guilty on May 24 to one count of first-degree animal torture, with 4th offense habitual offender enhancement.

In October 2022, Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole and damaged property. In addition, he took her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, recorded himself torturing the dog and sent the videos he took to his ex-girlfriend.

After that, officials say Holley abandoned the dog in a bucket. Michigan Humane then rescued the dog so it could not be abused again.

The attorney general’s office says Holley fled Michigan when the case started to get attention, but he was extradited from Ohio in late 2022 and has been in custody since.

“I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated prosecutors in my office, as well as the staff of Michigan Humane,” said Nessel. “Animal abuse often goes hand-in-hand with domestic abuse and other crimes, and Michigan Humane provides support to pet owners who are victims of domestic violence and may be reluctant to leave their abuser if it means leaving their pet behind. The victims, in this case, can rest assured knowing society is being protected from this defendant’s abuse.”

He was sentenced on Monday, June 12. In addition, he cannot own an animal or contact his ex-girlfriend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.