Woman comes forward to accuse lawyer of 2007 rape in Boston, wants to face him in court

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who’s accused a New Jersey man of raping her 16 years ago in Boston says she felt that her freedom had been taken away from her that night, and she wants to face him in court. Lori Pinkham spoke with ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast Wednesday. Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Nilo pleaded not guilty last week to several charges, including aggravated rape and kidnapping. The charges stem from four attacks that happened in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood from August 2007 through December 2008 — a time that authorities say Nilo lived in the city. A message seeking comment Wednesday was left for his lawyer.

