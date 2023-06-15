‘Baby Boy Horry’s’ mother is sentenced to 4 years in the death of an infant left beside a highway

A woman accused of abandoning her newborn infant in a box beside a South Carolina highway will serve four years in prison. Thursday’s sentencing ends a case that had gone cold until police arrested Jennifer Sahr three years ago. Prosecutors blame her for the December 2008 death of the child known as “Baby Boy Horry.” Sahr was a college student when the baby was left outside to die. Prosecutors say prison time sends a “strong message” in the case and is appropriate despite the “wonderful life” Sahr has lived since the baby was abandoned.

