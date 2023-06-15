Disney CFO Christine McCarthy steps down

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Disney (DIS) Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy is stepping down from her role and taking a family medical leave of absence, the company said Thursday. Kevin Lansberry, the company’s CFO of Parks, Experiences and Products, will step in as interim CFO, effective July 1.

“Christine McCarthy is one of the most admired financial executives in America, and her impact on The Walt Disney Company during 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

McCarthy, who has served as CFO for more than 8 years, will serve as a strategic adviser while on leave and assist with selecting a long-term successor, the company said.

In 2021, McCarthy’s contract was extended through June 30, 2024.

“Although I am leaving the CFO role, I look forward to helping with the transition and will always be rooting for the success of my extended Disney family,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Disney’s stock dipped in after-hours trading after the announcement of McCarthy’s departure.

Lansberry has served as CFO of the company’s Parks division since 2017. In 2018, his role expanded to include consumer products. Lansberry oversees the financial management of many of Disney’s most well-known properties, including its domestic and international theme parks. He has been at the company for more than 30 years.

McCarthy’s departure is not the media giant’s first big C-suite shakeup in the past 12 months: In November, Bob Iger was named Disney CEO again, after initially leaving the role in 2020.

