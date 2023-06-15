Environmental activist shot to death in Honduras 6 months after activist brother slain

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An environmental activist has been reported killed by unidentified gunmen in northern Honduras six months after his younger brother and another activist were slain in a similar attack. A family member and an enviornmenta group say Oquelí Domínguez was shot by two men on a motorcycle at his family’s home in Tocoa on Thursday morning. Police have not commented on the attack. Older brother Reynaldo Domínguez says police seemed to be steering the investigation toward a possible robbery, which he discounted. In January, brother Aly Domínguez and activist Jairo Bonilla were also shot to death. Bonilla and all three Domínguez brothers were well-known defenders of the nearby Carlos Escaleras National Park.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.