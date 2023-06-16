Federal officials break up Guatemalan family smuggling ring in 3 state operation, 6 arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says federal authorities have arrested six people for their alleged roles in a human smuggling ring that brought migrants from Guatemala to the United States. Authorities said the six were members of the Lopez Crime Family, which allegedly has smuggling operations in Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S., using a series of coordinated transports, stash houses and directed electronic money transfers. Authorities said they were all Guatemalans and members of the family or associated with it.