Q&A: Carlos Santana: ‘My guitar is my best lover, ever’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Take no prisoners — peacefully,” Carlos Santana sometimes tells his bandmates before taking the stage. Santana, now 75, can still whip a crowd into a frenzy like few others. He’s been doing it since he stormed onto the San Francisco scene in the late ’60s. He left the Woodstock audience dazed and stunned before the first Santana record came out. The new documentary “Carlos” is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released this fall in theaters by Sony Pictures Classics. It chronicles the meteoric rise of one of the most singular guitar players in rock history.

