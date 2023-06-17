Coast Guard offloads cocaine worth $186M in Miami seized in Caribbean, Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded cocaine in Miami worth an estimated $186 million that was seized in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. The Coast Guard said in a news release that more than 14,000 pounds (6,400 kilograms) of cocaine was intercepted recently in nine separate cases. Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges. That is according to the Coast Guard. The drugs were brought ashore in Miami on Friday. Coast Guard helicopters and ships as well as Customs and Border Protection air and sea assets took part in the seizures and arrests.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.