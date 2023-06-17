Collection of DNA samples to aid police postponed over ACLU objections

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — The district attorney in Massachusetts’ most populous county has postponed a public event where people could’ve voluntarily provided DNA samples to help law enforcement solve crimes or identify human remains. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said she postponed the “DNA Drive Day” event on Saturday in Newton amid concerns raised by the the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as inclement weather. It was billed as the first such event in Massachusetts in which people could voluntarily submit DNA samples to help law enforcement officials.

