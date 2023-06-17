Pocatello Regional Airport to add a second daily flight

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Pocatello Regional Airport (PIH) announced that Delta Air Lines is launching a second nonstop flight from PIH to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) beginning September 5, 2023.

The new schedule will see an upgrade of aircraft to the Embraer E175, which provides a total of 70 seats with First Class, Comfort+, and Main cabin seating, and will continue to be operated by Delta partner SkyWest Airlines.



The PIH-SLC schedule will operate as follows:



Flight



Departure



Arrival



DL3671



Pocatello at 7:58 a.m.



Salt Lake City at 8:55 a.m.



DL3670



Salt Lake City at 11:30 a.m.



Pocatello at 12:30 p.m.



The new schedule begins Tuesday, September 5. Tickets go on sale starting Saturday, June 17 at www.delta.com. The current once-daily flight schedule aboard the Mitsubishi CRJ200, operated by SkyWest, will continue until the launch of the new service.



Pocatello Regional Airport is accessible to persons with disabilities.





