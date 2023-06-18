‘I had no idea they were coming.’ Andy Murray surprised by his children as he wins tournament on Father’s Day

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Andy Murray is enjoying something of a renaissance. The former world No.1 won his second consecutive tournament on Sunday to increase hopes of successful run at Wimbledon next month.

The Scot secured a 6-4 6-4 win over France’s Arthur Cazaux at the final of the Nottingham Open, a Challenger event, to add to the Surbiton Trophy he won last week.

But perhaps the best part of his day came after victory on the Nottingham grass.

During an on-court interview after the match, the 36-year-old said he hoped to see his children on Father’s Day, to which cries of “we’re here” could be heard.

“I didn’t know they were here,” the father-of-four said. “I had no idea they were coming.

“They came last week for the final at Surbiton and they turned up and it started raining. So then they had to go home for the kids’ bedtime so they missed the end of the match.

“It’s great that they managed to come today.”

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, missed this month’s French Open to focus his preparations for Wimbledon. He will next play the Queen’s Club Championships in London, which starts on Monday.

The three-time grand slam champion is expected to rise to No. 38 in the ATP rankings following his win in Nottingham – he is currently 44th in the world. It would be his highest ranking since coming back from hip surgery in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.