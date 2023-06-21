United Way of Southeastern Idaho hosts day of volunteering

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The United Way of Southeastern Idaho held their Day of Action on Wednesday.

The event was a local day of volunteerism for 13 nonprofit projects all across the community.

“We are so excited for Southeastern Idaho to join together and take small steps to make a big difference,” said Community Engagement and Development Specialist Rainbow Maldonado. “This is such a fun way to give back to our community."

“This Day of Action is part of a nationwide United Way effort to spur volunteers into action for one day to create meaningful impact throughout our region,” said Director of Donor and Community Wendi Ames. “We want to mobilize the caring power of volunteers giving back so that our friends and neighbors who are struggling can get ahead.”