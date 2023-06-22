Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List and NARAL-Pro Choice America endorse Joe Biden in 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024. Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year, leaders told The Associated Press. Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, says the president and vice president are proud to have earned the support of the groups. She says that since the decision last year by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, “we have seen the horrifying impact that the extreme MAGA agenda has on women’s health.”

