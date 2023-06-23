Could Oklahoma schools be required to hang Ten Commandments in classrooms?

By Andy Weber

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters said the State Board of Education could consider requiring public schools to hang the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

A group called the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles, which includes several religious leaders, made the recommendations. Walters threw his support behind one of the recommendations, but he did not weigh in on the others.

“What we’re going to continue to do is to make sure that faith isn’t being persecuted in our schools,” said Walters.

Walters spoke with reporters on Thursday after a group of religious leaders sent three recommendations for the State Board of Education to consider. They include protecting moments of silence in public schools, which are already allowed, requiring the Ten Commandments to be hung in all classrooms and requiring a course on Western civilization.

Walters said he supports protecting the daily moment of silence, but he did not take a position on the other two yet.

“We are looking at the other recommendations, and we’ll be coming back soon with other actions around the other recommendations from the committee and how we can continue to support our kids,” said Walters.

State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, a Democrat from Norman, used to be a teacher. He argued the department is focused on the wrong issues.

“We have much bigger things to kind of dig into when it comes to education here in Oklahoma,” said Rosecrants.

He said requiring the Ten Commandments is not going to help teach kids.

“First of all, I believe that’s unconstitutional. Second of all, if you do that, I think you would have to open it up for the tenants of any religion,” said Rosecrants.

Walters didn’t say whether any of these recommendations will become a reality or if it would require the legislature to get involved.

“That’s something we’re looking at all options. How can we ensure that religious liberty is protected in our school? How can we make sure that, as a state, we’re moving the ball for our students and making sure everybody has a great education possible?” said Walters.

If the state board wants to take any action, they would have to wait at least a month for the next meeting, which is set for the end of July.

