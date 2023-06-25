FAA lifts ground stop at DC-area airports after pausing departures for repairs at air traffic control facility

By Greg Clary and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Flights to DC-area airports are able to resume after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop made earlier Sunday evening due to equipment problems at an air traffic control facility in Virginia.

The agency had paused departures to Reagan National, Washington Dulles International and Richmond International airports in Virginia as well as Baltimore Washington International in Maryland while repairs were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility, according to the FAA’s Twitter.

The control facility switched to a backup system for communications while the repairs were being made, the agency said.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET, the agency announced that normal operations were resuming after the repairs to “a communications power panel” at the Potomac facility were completed. The agency also said there were no reports of a fire impacting facilities.

CNN has asked the FAA what caused the need for repairs.

