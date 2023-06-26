Family uses Jell-O shot craze to help sick children and remember son

By Eli Brand

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — George and Brittany McGregor lost their infant son Everett due to complications with RSV in September of 2022.

Everett was born with a heart defect and Down Syndrome, but his dad says he was still stronger than most.

“He was doing everything. To the point where it took him a while to eat. Because of the heart condition, he couldn’t catch his breath, but he would take even longer because he was swatting the bottle out of your hand and just giggling at you and just grabbing your nose and pulling your nose while he’s supposed to be eating at only five months old. He was always giggling and always laughing,” said George McGregor.

In his memory, the couple started WiBoGiving to raise money for the Child Life Department at Oschner, a place that helps sick children find comfort. They even helped their two-year-old son say goodbye to his little brother.

“Child Life are the ones that cleared the hospital floor so that when it was time to say goodbye to Wibo, Brock could have one more moment with his brother. So, that’s who we’re raising funds for,” said McGregor.

Owner of Junior’s on Harrison, Nick Hufft took notice of the initiative and combined the Jell-O shot craze popular in Omaha with the charity to help raise money.

“The idea was just sort of I can bartend and I kind of told him I can make Jell-O shots, that’s sort of a big thing in Omaha right now and so we just kind of combined the idea,” said Hufft.

The family says raising money during an LSU Tiger post-season run isn’t lost on them either. Everett was called their ‘little tiger’ because of the stuffed tiger he always had with him. A tiger they still use in family photos to this day.

“It doesn’t go past us that the LSU Tigers are playing right now when again he’s making his way as always, but it’s our little tiger making his way today,” said Brittany McGregor, Everett’s mom.

WiBoGiving will also have a day of giving on Nov. 26 at Southport Hall during a watching party for the Saints game in Atlanta against the Falcons.

