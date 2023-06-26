‘It’s got to get better’ Police continue to investigate shooting that left nearly a dozen teens shot

By Jon Kipper

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The doors at 1409 Washington were locked on Sunday, and there was little evidence that a shooting that killed one teen and injured nearly a dozen more happened there just a week ago.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police released a photo on Friday of what appears to be a group of juveniles proudly showing off firearms.

Police are asking the public if they know anybody in the photo to contact their homicide division or CrimeStoppers, where you can report anonymously.

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers told News 4 that multiple calls have come into the tip hotline on the case, and there is a pending $5,000 reward.

City resident Ulysses Dawkins was shown the photo of the kids with guns on Sunday by News 4. He blames Republicans in Jefferson City for not allowing gun control laws in the city.

And also the parents.

“Probably want to tell their mother or father something,” said Dawkins.

“There’s also babies having babies. If you don’t know anything, what do you know to teach your kids?”

While the scene is cleaned up now, last weekend, we found broken glass, holes in the wall and a bloody handprint.

Police said the victims in the shootings range from 15 to 19 years old. A 17-year-old was shot dead, and another 17-year-old girl was trampled trying to get out of the chaos.

“It’s gotta get better. I’m an optimist,” said Dawkins.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is still considering a gun control bill, and Mayor Tishaura Jones opened up the Marquette and Wohl Rec Centers late on the weekends to give the city’s youth something better to do.

An effort those at the Marquette Rec Center believe will help.

“As far as community policing, it keeps them from needing to be everywhere at one time,” said Mina Davis, who was at Marquette on Saturday.

