Kentucky attorney general is accused of seeking donations from company his office is investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An attorney says Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron solicited donations for his gubernatorial campaign from executives of a drug treatment organization that is being investigated by his office. The request for contributions occurred during a call Cameron made early this year to a representative of Edgewater Recovery Centers. That’s according to Edgewater attorney Michael Denbow. He says a Cameron campaign official made a follow-up call, and there were other communications regarding a possible fundraiser that never occurred. Several Edgewater executives donated to Cameron’s campaign during the primary campaign and have since been refunded. Cameron recused himself from the Edgewater investigation in May. Cameron is challenging Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.

