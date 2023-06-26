The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school. The justices declined without comment Monday to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland. A federal appeals court had ruled the school’s dress code violated students’ constitutional rights. Court documents show school founder Baker Mitchell said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students. The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.

