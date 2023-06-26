Veteran makes life’s mission helping others overcome PTSD, not just cope with disorder

By Taylor Thompson

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (DVA), Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is a mental health problem that can develop after a person goes through or witnesses a life-threatening event.

June serves as PTSD Awareness Month, the DVA said that there are 12 million people in the United States living with the disorder.

The department’s website states awareness is crucial because while treatments are accessible, most people don’t get the help they need.

According to the DVA, veterans are more likely to develop PTSD then the general population, which led to local veterans here in the mountains working to help others overcome that.

An event was held in Hendersonville Sunday afternoon, June 25, in honor of National PTSD Awareness Month.

Stanley LeCarpentier, a local army veteran, has made it his life’s mission to ensure that other veterans know they’re not alone.

He said there are currently 22 veteran suicides per day in this country — but that it doesn’t have to be that way.

LeCarpentier said he has worked for the past 25 years to bring soldiers home who were lost in PTSD.

“We sit them down by the ‘campfire.’ We teach them tapping, ancient martial arts and we watch them go all the way home,” he said.

Every June, LeCarpentier holds a seminar to help veterans find ways to heal because, he said, there is absolutely no reason for any soldier — or anyone, for that matter — to die of suicide because of PTSD.

He said the first goal is for vets to know that they’re not alone, and the second is to explain that they don’t have to suffer.

“Trauma is literally energy particles stuck on the body, and what tapping does is it dissipates it,” Lecarpentier explained. “So, we’re not talking about PTSD getting better; we use the term ‘PTS-Removal’ because once that trauma is gone, it’s gone.”

He said there needs to be just as much focus and attention on this issue as there is on others.

“This is Pride Month, but it’s also National PTSD Awareness Month,” he said.

He explained how we hear about shootings as a national tragedy, but we aren’t hearing about the 22 vets dying by suicide a day that’s also a tragedy.

