A brazen sledgehammer robbery at an upscale jewelry store shocks Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three men armed with sledgehammers and hatchets walked into an upscale mall in Mexico City and spent about a minute bashing in reinforced plate glass windows at a luxury jewelry store. They then snatched merchandise from the store’s displays and fled. The bizarre scene was captured on video by bystanders. The video posted on social media showed the three men whacking away at the windows, while a fourth man, apparently armed and on the lookout, observed them quietly. Mexico City police chief wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday that police had worked through the night on the case and one suspect had been detained. The mall is located on the edge of the upscale neighborhood of Polanco, which has long been considered relatively safe.