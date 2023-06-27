Labor group requests ethics probe of Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate over campaign solicitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A labor group has requested an ethics investigation of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for soliciting and accepting campaign donations from a drug treatment organization under scrutiny by his office. The request came Tuesday from the Kentucky State AFL-CIO. The group has strong ties to Democrats. The labor group has asked the state Executive Branch Ethics Commission to investigate “circumstances surrounding” the donations to Cameron’s Republican campaign for governor. Cameron’s campaign says it refunded $7,600 in donations from executives with Edgewater Recovery Centers. Edgewater has been under investigation by the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse in the attorney general’s office.

