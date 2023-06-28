Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new audit says hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing statewide reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists. The report released Wednesday by analysts at the University Connecticut says the falsified reports resulted in too many drivers being identified as white. Analysts, however, say it’s not clear whether the records were intentionally falsified. Gov. Ned Lamont has pledged an investigation by the chief state’s attorney’s office. State police say they already are taking steps to prevent inaccurate reporting.

