Soldier stationed in Hawaii surprises siblings by returning home to Spartanburg for visit

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two young students in South Carolina got quite the surprise this week when their brother returned home from Hawaii where he is stationed.

BJ Owens, from Spartanburg, has been stationed in Hawaii with the U.S. Army for 11 months.

His parents were recording when he arrived home for a visit to surprise his younger siblings Grace, who is in fourth grade and Danny, who is in 4K.

Spartanburg Christian Academy, where the siblings attend school, posted the video on Facebook.

Owens and his siblings are very close. He made sure to visit their new school last summer before heading to Hawaii.

The Burley family recently retired from the military themselves.

Owens will be home for two weeks, which makes the summer a little bit sweeter for the entire family.

