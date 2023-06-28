The number of Kansas residents officially changing genders quadrupled this year ahead of a new law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four times as many Kansans changed their gender on birth certificates and driver’s licenses this year ahead of a new state law that prevents residents from identifying themselves differently than the sex assigned them at birth. State health department figures show an average of 58 people a month have changed their birth certificates this year. That’s compared to an average of 13 from July 2019 through 2022. The state also reported an average of 27 people a month changing their driver’s licenses this year, compared to an average of 5 1/2 a month from July 2019 through 2022.

