Two people arrested after police found 2 children and dog abused and neglected inside Lexington home

By Kellina Djanfa Wanteu

LEXINGTON, North Carolina (WXII) — Two people are charged with child abuse and animal cruelty, according to Lexington police.

Officers said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday.

Officers found a 9-year-old and 5-year-old girl abused and neglected. The girls were malnourished and with signs of physical abuse.

Police say they also found neglected dogs at the home as well as drugs inside the house.

Officers arrested Julia Owens, 31, and Josh Hoover, 42.

Both were charged with two counts of felony child abuse/neglect resulting in serious physical injury, felony cruelty to animals, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They are being held at Davidson County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

Owens and Hoover are scheduled to appear in court on July 31. The investigation is still ongoing, and further charges could be filed, according to police.

Davidson County Child Protective Services responded and assisted at the scene.

