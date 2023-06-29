Israel’s President Herzog will address Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its statehood

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress on July 19 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood. Congressional leaders say the address also will reaffirm Israel’s special relationship with the United States. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday “the world is better off when America and Israel work together.” McCarthy addressed Israel’s parliament in May during a period of fraught relations between Israel’s government and President Joe Biden. Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have disagreed over Netanyahu’s proposed overhaul of Israel’s judicial system and his hard-line government’s expansion of West Bank settlements and punitive measures against the Palestinians.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.