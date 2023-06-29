The latest victim of the MOVEit data breach is the Department of Health and Human Services
By The Associated Press
Federal health officials have notified Congress of a data breach that could involve the information of more than 100,000 people. A representative of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that attackers gained access to the department’s data by exploiting a vulnerability in file-transfer software. The software is called MOVEit and is widely used. Other government agencies, pension funds and private businesses also have been affected by this software breach. HHS reported to Congress what it considers to be a “major incident,” which occurs when the data of 100,000 people or more is affected.