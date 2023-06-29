Virginia sheriff, 3 businessmen, indicted on federal bribery charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff has been indicted on federal public corruption charges for allegedly handing out auxiliary deputy sheriff’s appointments in exchange for cash bribes and large donations to his reelection campaign. Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins is charged in a 16-count indictment, along with three businessmen who are accused of paying bribes to Jenkins. The indictment unsealed Thursday charges all four with conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Jenkins was first elected as sheriff in 2011. He is accused of soliciting and accepting bribes totaling at least $72,500 from the three indicted businessmen and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.

