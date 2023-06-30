Belarusian journalist sentenced to 4 years in prison as crackdown continues

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian journalist has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of aiding extremist activities as the authoritarian country continues a severe crackdown on the opposition and independent reporting. The trial of Pavel Padabed was held behind closed doors. His conviction and sentencing were reported by the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Padabed worked with Belsat, a Polish-funded satellite channel that broadcasts into Belarus and is considered by the Belarusian government to be “extremist media.” President Alexander Lukashenko has taken an increasingly repressive line toward the opposition and independent journalists since mass protests engulfed the country in 2020 following a presidential election that was widely regarded as fraudulent.

