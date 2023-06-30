Skip to Content
Kids robbed of their shoes by armed thieves inside Irvine Spectrum restroom

    IRVINE, California (KABC) — Police are searching for two suspects who used a gun to rob a group of young people inside a restroom at the Irvine Spectrum Monday night.

Surveillance video released by Irvine police shows four juveniles being followed inside a restroom by the two suspects, one of whom was seen holding an apparent gun.

Police say the suspects demanded their shoes.

One victim was able to get away, but the suspects stole three pairs of shoes and a baseball hat from the others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department.

