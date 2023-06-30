Oklahoman faces charges for allegedly buying guns for teenagers she was having relationship with

By Web staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma woman is facing federal jail time for allegedly buying guns for teenage boys she was having sexual relationships with.

Within a single month, authorities said she purchased more than a dozen handguns from several stores in the Oklahoma City area. H&H Shooting Sports, the store where agents said 38-year-old Tarrah Woods bought five different handguns in March alone, said they knew something was off when they saw various teenagers with the woman.

“We just noticed that the lady was coming in and shopping for firearms, and she had some young helpers,” said Mike Rust, the general manager of H&H Shooting Sports.

Clerks at the store reported having a bad feeling each time Woods came into the gun store.

“After a few visits to the store, it just started to feel a little hinky,” Rust said.

The shop was gathering evidence to provide to local authorities when police called them first.

Federal documents claim Woods bought firearms for teen boys “with whom she is alleged to have had inappropriate sexual relations.” The document goes on to say she repurchased “approximately 10 firearms” from various gun stores in the Oklahoma City metro from March 17 to April 2.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that firearms don’t end up in the wrong hands when we sell them,” Rust said. “And that’s one of the questions on the Federal Form 4473, ‘Are you the actual buyer of this firearm?’ And you would be surprised the number of people that answer that question honestly and say, ‘No.’”

In April, law enforcement found a .40 caliber handgun stashed in a 15-year-old boy’s backpack. Documents said the firearm was loaded with nine live rounds and fitted with a laser.

Woods now faces two felony counts of making false statements in the acquisition of a firearm.

