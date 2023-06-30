Polish child who fell overboard from ferry and mother who jumped in afterward are dead

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish police official says a 7-year-old child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea and the child’s mother, who jumped into the water after her child, are both dead. A police spokesperson told the TVN24 broadcaster that it was impossible to save the lives of the two, both of whom were Polish citizens. The tragedy occurred Thursday when the child fell into the water from a height of about 20 meters (65 feet) and the mother decided to jump in after her child. The mother and child were transported separately by helicopter to a hospital.

