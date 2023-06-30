The US is considering providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, says America’s top military officer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top American military officer says the U.S. is considering providing cluster munitions to Ukraine. Those are weapons that open in the air, releasing submunitions, or “bomblets,” that are dispersed over a large area and are intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the U.S. has been thinking about providing the munitions “for a long time.” Any decision to provide such arms would raise opposition from other allies and from humanitarian groups. Milley also is dismissing concerns that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is going too slowly.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

