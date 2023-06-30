‘They did a heroic thing’: Two young boys save 7-year-old from drowning

By Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

FENTON, Michigan (WNEM) — Two young boys were honored on Thursday, June 29 for jumping into action and saving a 7-year-old from drowning.

On Tuesday, June 20 about 3 p.m., a 7-year-old boy named Griffin had wandered away from his mother and fell into a pool at an apartment complex in Fenton, sinking straight to the bottom, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

An 8-year-old, Weston, and a 12-year-old, Noah, saw this happen before anyone else and jumped into the pool, picking up Griffin and dragging him to the side of the pool, Swanson said.

Swanson said Griffin was blue and wasn’t breathing. His mother then realized what was happening and immediately started CPR on the boy.

As first responders arrived, Swanson said the CPR had inspired some breathing and movement in Griffin and he started coughing. He was taken to Hurley Hospital and made a full recovery in less than 36 hours.

Police officers, deputies, firefighters, EMTs, and dispatchers who were involved in the first response all gathered with other community members to honor the two young heroes for their lifesaving effort. They received gifts and sheriff stars from the sheriff’s office.

Family members of Noah, Weston, and Griffin were there to celebrate the occasion as well.

“Don’t not get involved. These guys could have done a lot of things, but they got involved,” said Griffin’s grandfather. “They did a heroic thing, they really did, and I’m getting teary-eyed just thinking about it. Like I said earlier, most heroes don’t wear capes, and that’s these guys. Without these guys, he wouldn’t be here right now.”

When Swanson asked Noah why he did what he did, Noah responded, “I just thought it was the right thing.”

“We are in the season of Fourth of July and summer fun and parties, and you can never take your eye off a lake, a pond, a river, a pool, a kiddie pool. Assign someone to that water,” Swanson said. “Learn CPR if you don’t know it.”

Swanson said many fire departments will teach CPR to people who want to learn.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.