Dutch race car driver Dilano van ’t Hoff, 18, dies after crash during race in Belgium

(CNN) — Dutch driver Dilano van ’t Hoff, 18, died Saturday as the result of a crash during the second Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) race at Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium, according to a statement from his team MP Motorsport.

The details about what caused the accident haven’t been revealed.

“We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us,” a team statement read.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano’s family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well.”

Van ’t Hoff made his debut for MP Motorsport in 2021, winning the Spanish Formula 4 championship with ease.

He then moved up to compete in FRECA, a Formula 3 regional series, in 2022 but struggled with injury through much of his first season.

FIA, motorsport’s governing body, confirmed the news and sent its “condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van ‘t Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team” in a statement on Saturday.

News of the teenager’s death sparked tributes across the world of motorsport, with Formula 1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali paying his respects.

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps,” he said in a statement.

“Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.”

The Austrian Grand Prix got underway this weekend and Formula 1 teams and drivers have shared their condolences.

In a post on Twitter, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said it was “an extremely sad day for the entire motorsport family and my thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends.”

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died at the same track in 2019 after a high-speed collision.

