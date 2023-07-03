China’s defense minister and Russia’s navy chief meet for 1st military talks since Wagner revolt
BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense minister has reaffirmed military relations with Russia during a meeting with the head of the Russian navy. Their meeting in Beijing on Monday represented the first formal military talks between the friendly neighbors since last month’s short-lived mutiny by Russian mercenary group Wagner. China’s Defense Ministry said Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu told Russia Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov that Beijing hopes for increased exchanges and other forms of cooperation that would take the countries’ defense ties to “reach a new level.” While saying it is neutral in the Ukraine war, China has stood solidly beside Russia, accusing the U.S. and NATO of fueling the bloodshed by helping to arm Ukraine.