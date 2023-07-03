Dior brings ethereal goddesses, silver threads, to Paris couture

PARIS (AP) — In the lush surroundings of Paris’ Musee Rodin, the landscapes of artist Marta Roberti have formed the backdrop for the latest Dior couture collection by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. The designs, inspired by power, feminism and the divine, shone on Monday against Roberti’s fantastical creations of exotic birds and ethereal trees. VIP attendees were drawn into this imaginative realm. Classicism characterized the show from the outset with an ecru wool crepe cape with long Grecian-style sleeves making an appearance. Hair styled in intricate plaits and the use of gold and pearl earrings harkened back to the ancient world, exemplifying timeless elegance. The color palette, dominated by white, beige, silver, and pale gold, further emphasized this timelessness.

