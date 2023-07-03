Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in Gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin

By FOX 12 Staff

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A rapidly moving wildfire has triggered evacuations and has burned structures in Underwood, Wash. on Sunday afternoon.

The Tunnel 5 Fire began about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pictures from a FOX 12 viewer sent around the time of the fire start show thick smoke and the fire traveling up the hillside. The fire is burning timber and brush, and is threatening homes.

Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation orders were issued for Cook Underhill Road in a two mile radius from the fire.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said that evacuations were being expanded and power would be shut off to “some” locations. On a follow up tweet, they said the exact areas being evacuated are under the jurisdiction of the Skamania County Sheriff, who are pushing out reverse 911 calls and going door to door.

They also said people can call the non emergency line – ONLY if in a potentially affected area – at (509) 427-9490.

On their Facebook page, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office posted an evacuation map along with an update on acreage and containment. As of 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Tunnel 5 Fire was estimated to be about 300 acres in size with zero containment.

The sheriff’s office noted that people can visit their website and click on the emergency notification tab to sign up for updates.

There is an evacuation center at the Skamania County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross is providing assistance.

A boil water notice was issued Sunday night:

“The Underwood Water System located in Skamania County May be contaminated because of a loss of pressure in the water system. Even if you don’t lose water pressure, your tap water may still be contaminated.” For more information, people can visit the Skamania PUD Facebook page here: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057636211462

FOX 12 spoke to some who were in the thick of flames and had firefighters knocking at their doors to get out. Others received phone calls.

Red Cross volunteer Jane Burt said, “If you’re out there and you shelter from this fire. You’re welcome here.”

Rafael Rodriguez and his family fled to the fairgrounds. He said he was at work when his in-laws were greeted by firefighters at their front door due to the approaching flames.

“Which was like right next to our house. They were in a hurry,” Rodriguez said about the firefighters. “Not really giving them an option because it’s a fire. It’s understandable.”

When he got off work, Rodriguez said he had nowhere to go. He was shocked, and said he never thought his family would wind up in this position. He went onto say the wildfire is just another blow to an already difficult time.

“Last month I lost my mom,” he said. “Now this is going on and it feels like I just can’t catch a break. Bam, I’m getting smacked in the face again. It’s tough.”

Through these tough times, he’s happy that he can lean on his family. Despite the uncertainty, he said they’re all full of laughs.

“It’s a struggle, but life without challenges is easy and won’t do you much good. As long as I’ve got them, I know I’m alright.”

Angie Shelton said she was home packing when she saw the smoke plume. She called her daughter Jayden, who learned that she needed to evacuate fast.

Shelton said that she’s lost a home to a fire in the past and grabbed the things that count as quickly as she could but had to leave some things behind.

“Just knowing that she got out safe and everything else can be replaced,” Jayden said as she hugged her mom.

WADNR said an “undetermined” amount of structures have been lost. The structures that have burned are under investigation. There are 100 structures threatened with a “high threat” potential.

Officials said two aircraft with the ability to scoop water and a helicopter are being sent to the fire. More air resources are being sent to assist.

State Route 14 is closed in both directions in Underwood due to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

