Adele wants you to stop throwing things during concerts

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Adele used some colorful language to warn her audience not to throw things.

In a TikTok shared by a concert attendee, the singer is seen at one of her Las Vegas residency shows, discussing a wave of recent incidents in which objects have been thrown on stage, in some cases striking artists while they are performing.

Multiple artists, including Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, have been hit by items thrown at them while they have been performing over the summer.

Adele asked her audience if they had noticed people appear to be “forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment.”

“I f**king dare you, dare you to throw something at me,” she joked. “Stop throwing things at the artist!”

Meanwhile, Adele was brandishing a t-shirt launcher to gift shirts to her audience members.

She is currently playing concerts as part of her residency at Ceasar’s Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

