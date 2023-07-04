Hungary passes contentious education law despite protest from teachers unions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lawmakers in Hungary have passed a controversial bill affecting the country’s teachers. The law passed Tuesday cements a new regime in public education that has elicited months of protests and strikes by teachers and their students. The law revokes teachers’ status as public employees, increases allowable weekly working hours and allows for educators to be transferred to other schools that are experiencing teacher shortages. Students, teachers unions and sympathizers staged an all-day protest Tuesday in front of Hungary’s parliament building in Budapest as lawmakers assembled inside. It was the latest in a series of demonstrations opposing the law, which Hungary’s government says lays the groundwork for increased teacher salaries.

