‘A bomb threat in the ham salad’: Court docs say woman charged after making false threat to grocery store

By Fletcher Keel

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A woman has been charged after calling a grocery store and making a false threat, court documents say.

According to court records, Tara Humler, 42, allegedly called the Country Fresh Farm Market on Vine Street and said there was “a bomb threat in the ham salad,” before hanging up.

Humler has been charged with making false alarms and inducing panic.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.