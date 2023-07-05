Skip to Content
California hotel workers back on the job after strike. But union warns more walkouts are possible

Published 4:02 PM

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press

Workers who picketed 19 major Southern California hotels over the long holiday weekend are back on the job, but their union warned that more walkouts could come at any time.  No progress was reported Wednesday in negotiations between employers and Unite Here Local 11, which represents bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers. Union members voted last month in favor of authorizing a strike at 60 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties. They are demanding better wages, improved health care benefits, higher pension contributions and less strenuous workloads.

