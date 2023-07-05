He was killed outside a child’s birthday party. Now his family wants justice.

By Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Virginia (WTVR) — Anthony Williams, 55, was shot and killed near his car parked along N. Gilfield Drive in June 2023, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Williams had been attending a child’s birthday party at a home on that block.

One month has passed since the 55-year-old father’s death and his loved ones hope Petersburg Police can bring to justice the person, or people, responsible.

His family thinks someone who attended that party outside of which Williams died knows something that could help the police.

“I am truly my brother’s keeper,” Debra Williams-Hines said. “I’m not gonna stop until the people that are responsible are locked up and the people that are protecting them as well.”

Williams was also known in the community due to his job at Sam’s Club.

“If you see him, you won’t forget him. He was always smiling, joking,” his daughter Shade Williams said. “He never minded helping anybody.”

