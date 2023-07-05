Popular singer CoCo Lee dies

By Jennifer Hauser, CNN

(CNN) — Popular Hong Kong-born singer CoCo Lee died Wednesday, her sisters announced in a social media post.

Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy said she had been suffering from depression for “a few years” and attempted to take her own life on Sunday. She was hospitalized but could not be revived from a coma and passed away on Wednesday. Multiple media outlets are reporting she was 48 years old.

This year marks the 30th year of Lee’s singing career.

Her R&B sounds infused with Western hip hop also made her popular in the US. According to previous CNN reporting, Lee was born in Hong Kong, but raised in San Francisco. After high school, she went back to the city of her birth for a vacation, where she entered a singing contest. Lee hoped to do nothing more than win pay for banging up her mother’s car in an accident. She won first prize in the contest, and that set the wheels turning on her pop career.

Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy wrote of her career accomplishments in their Instagram and Facebook post, saying, “in the past 29 years, she’s won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances. CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!”

“As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister,” the post continued. “We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing.”

“Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!” their post concluded.

