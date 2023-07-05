Some doctors concerned more youths will unintentionally ingest edibles amid cannabis legalization

By Kim Dacey

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Some Maryland doctors are concerned that the number of youths who unintentionally ingest edibles could rise amid the legalization of the recreational adult use of cannabis.

According to the Maryland Cannabis Administration, dispensaries across the state took in more than $3.5 million in adult-use sales just on Saturday alone, the first day of legalization. Over the entire weekend, medical and adult-use sales totaled more than $10.4 million.

Cannabis edibles can look very similar to regular snacks and candy — and that has doctors concerned. The Maryland Poison Control Center reported a steady increase in cases over the last several years, and just this past weekend, when the new law took effect, there were at least two more youths taken to hospitals.

Dr. Dan Gingold, who works at the emergency room at the University of Maryland Medical Center, said youths who ingest edibles, many times, become sleepy and only require observation, but some cases are more serious.

“A small percentage of children could get extra sleepy. They might need to be observed in the ICU, they might need a breathing tube to help them breathe. Higher doses have caused seizures in the past,” Gingold said.

The Maryland Poison Control Center said that the number of cases has increased as more states have legalized recreational cannabis.

“The concern for children — especially young children between the ages of 2 and 5, who can’t necessarily read or tell the difference between marijuana-containing products and just regular bags of candy — is that if those products are stored near regular food products, they can get into them and ingest marijuana unintentionally,” Gingold said.

From 2018 to 2022, unintentional cannabis ingestion by Maryland youths under 5 has increased by 990% from 10 cases to 109 — and the pace so far this year indicates there will be even more.

“We shouldn’t be storing edible marijuana products right next to the regular cookies and regular treats. They should be up and away, preferably, in a location that the children don’t know about, preferably being locked and in a place that’s not accessible especially by small children,” Gingold said.

The Maryland Poison Control Center stresses that these incidents are preventable and that’s the best way to keep youths safe. But if they do eat edibles, call Poison Control right away at 800-222-1222.

“They can give specific advice over the phone. I think, often, if the kid is acting sleepy or not acting normal, they would recommend bringing the child to the emergency department,” Gingold said.

Doctors said parents of youths who do end up in the emergency room should be honest about what the child ingested so the hospital doesn’t perform unnecessary tests.

