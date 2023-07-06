Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests man accused of armed robbery at landfill

By Nick Lopez

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of an armed robbery at a landfill Tuesday.

Derrick Self, 45, of Amite, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident at his home in St. Helena Parish Wednesday.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, an armed security guard was beaten with Self’s gun and robbed of her own firearm and belongings before he burglarized the building.

Self is also accused of burglarizing several vehicles that were on the site, according to the sheriff.

The security guard was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Self was booked on the following charges in St. Helena Parish and will be extradited back to Tangipahoa Parish: Aggravated second-degree battery Aggravated kidnapping False imprisonment Armed robbery Business burglary Two counts of vehicle burglary Felony possession of stolen property Three counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm

