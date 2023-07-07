Austria’s top court rejects case filed by young people seeking tougher action against climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s top court has dismissed a case brought by a dozen minors seeking to force the government to take tougher action against climate change. The plaintiffs, born between 2006 and 2015, had argued that their constitutional rights were infringed because the Alpine nation’s climate law doesn’t sufficiently protect them from the consequences of global warming. The Constitutional Court on Friday noted that the lawsuit challenged only parts of the legislation. Judges also concluded that amending the law in the way the plaintiffs requested wouldn’t resolve the underlying problem and rejected the case on formal grounds. Austria’s climate minister wants to revise the law and ensure the country’s emissions reach net zero by 2040.

