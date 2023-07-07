Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency says it’s investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Chicago Police Department said in an email sent late Thursday that its internal affairs bureau and the civilian accountability agency had opened an investigation into the allegations. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Friday that it began the investigation Thursday after learning of a sexual misconduct allegation involving officers and “a migrant temporarily housed at the police station.” Chicago is among the U.S. cities struggling to provide shelter and other help to hundreds arriving from the southern border.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.