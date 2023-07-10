Florida in hot water as ocean temperatures rise along with the humidity

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Record ocean heat has invaded Florida with a vengeance. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state’s already oppressive summer weather. Forecasters are warning that temperature plus humidity will feel like 110 degrees by week’s end. If all that’s not enough, plumes of dust from the Sahara Desert are riding high winds aloft to cut the air quality in the Sunshine State. The globe is coming off a week of heat not seen in modern measurements, the World Meteorological Organization said Monday.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press

